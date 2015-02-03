BRIEF-Reti Telematiche Italiane Q1 net profit up at EUR 1.0 million
* Q1 NET PROFIT AT € 1.0 MILLION COMPARED TO € 0.5 MILLION IN Q1 2016
Feb 3Olidata SpA :
* Reported on Monday that it has signed with Comex a business rental agreement for 36 months
* According to the conditions of the agreement Olidata will sell products on the Comex delaers network
NEW YORK, May 11 Goldman Sachs Group Inc will launch a new private stock-trading venue, known as a "dark pool," on Friday, that is run by exchange operator Nasdaq Inc , according to a note to clients obtained by Reuters.