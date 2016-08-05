RIO DE JANEIRO A Moroccan Olympic boxer was arrested on charges he sexually assaulted two women in the Olympic Village, Rio de Janeiro police said on Friday.

Hassan Saada, a 22-year-old competing in the 81 kilogram category, was arrested on Friday morning on allegations that he assaulted two maids who worked at the Village.

The alleged incident took place on Wednesday, authorities said.

Police did not provide further details.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)