BRIEF-De Longhi Q1 net profit down at EUR 25.1 million
* Q1 NET REVENUE EUR 390.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 360.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 29 Olvi Oyj :
* Olvi has completed statutory negotiations related to changes in Finnish operations
* Says in total, this will call for redundancies of 32 people
* Says this will come true through pension arrangements concerning 10 people, temporary layoffs of three people and dismissal of 19 people Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SUCCESSFULLY PLACES CORPORATE BOND OVER 300 MILLION EUROS ON THE CAPITAL MARKET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)