Aug 14 Olvi Oyj : * Says H1 revenue EUR 159.3 million versus EUR 170.7 million * Says group's operating profit for Q2 stood at 15.9 million euros versus 17.8

million euros * Says sales volume and net sales are expected to slightly increase * Says operating profit is estimated to remain at the level of 2013. * Says group's Q2 net sales amounted to 98.3 million euros versus 102.7 million

