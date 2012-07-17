By Neil Maidment
| LONDON, July 17
LONDON, July 17 Shares in security giant G4S
slid further on Tuesday as widespread criticism of its
Olympic debacle set the tone ahead of an appearance by its chief
executive before what is expected to be a hostile parliamentary
committee at midday.
G4S, which has ignited a political storm in Britain that
raises questions over the government's approach to outsourcing
key work, saw its shares slump 9 percent on Monday as mass
downgrades followed the news that its failure to deliver 10,400
Olympic security guards would cost it up to 50 million pounds
($78.09 million).
Shares in the world's biggest security company slipped a
further 2.8 percent in London on Tuesday, wiping about 650
million pounds off its value since it first admitted problems
with the contract last Wednesday.
On Tuesday HSBC and Panmure Gordon added to the downgrades
which have come in their droves as fears rise that the company's
damaged reputation will affect its ability to win new government
work. Analysts have also questioned how long its chief
executive, Nick Buckles, can survive at the company.
Panmure analysts cut their forecast for G4S's 2012 adjusted
pretax profit by 13 percent to 425.7 million pounds.
G4S and Buckles are likely to endure more public humiliation
on Tuesday when he faces an influential Home Affairs Committee
at 1100 GMT, where he will be asked to explain how the shortfall
in security guards was allowed to happen so close to the Games.
The debacle is an embarrassing blow to the world's
second-largest private employer, which told Reuters only 11 days
ago that it was so confident that it could stage another
similar-sized event to the Olympics at the same time if needed.
On Monday it emerged that, as well as the 3,500 extra troops
drafted in by the government to help to deal with the crisis,
nine police forces had been called on to help to man venues
after some G4S staff failed to show up.
The chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales,
Paul McKeever, said that the G4S debacle should be a wake-up
call for a government actively pushing private sector companies
to take on public sector services to help to tackle austerity
cuts.
"Can they trust the policing of the country to private
companies, as was their plan through cutting policing by 20
percent? That has to be looked at very carefully
post-Olympics," McKeever told Sky News.
"We hear G4S are recruiting 10,000 staff for 300 million
pounds -- the same amount that could get you 15,000 police
officers -- so we are looking with raised eyebrows at what is
going on at the moment."
Last week the Surrey police force suspended its
participation in a joint venture with West Midlands forces,
which had looked to outsource a range of services worth up to
1.5 billion pounds.