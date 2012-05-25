(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Belinda Goldsmith
THIMPHU Bhutan May 25 In a remote Himalayan
valley, an archer and a shooter are calmly preparing for a trip
of a lifetime to represent Bhutan at the London Olympics, but
winning is not the main target.
Archer Sherab Zam and shooter Kunzang Choden, both
28-year-old women, are the only two athletes to represent the
remote kingdom at the 2012 Games, competing on wildcard entries
allocated to ensure all 204 National Olympic Committees can take
part even if no athletes have qualified.
Neither Sherab nor Kunzang expect to win medals for Bhutan,
an impoverished, largely Buddhist country between India and
China which only opened up to foreigners in 1974, banned
television until 1999, and uses happiness to measure its
success.
However, they head to London carrying a nation's pride and
will join thousands of other dedicated athletes at the Olympics
who go largely unnoticed except by their own country.
Competing against highly-funded athletes with
state-of-the-art equipment from richer countries is tough, but
Sherab and Kunzang - who do not own a bow or rifle -- are both
realistic and their aim is to try to beat their personal best.
"Participation is more important than winning a medal,"
Sherab told Reuters over coffee in Thimphu, which claims to be
the only world capital without a traffic light.
Kunzang added: "Bhutan is just a small country of just
700,000. There is a lot of pressure on us but we must be
realistic about our chances. We just want to do well."
While top world athletes like Usain Bolt and Michael Phelps
are the faces most people associate with the Olympics, it is
athletes like Sherab and Kunzang who represent the majority of
the 10,500 athletes at the Games and embody the Olympic spirit.
"The most important thing in the Olympic Games is not to win
but to take part, just as the most important thing in life is
not the triumph but the struggle," states the Olympic creed.
FUNDING DIVIDES NATIONS
With huge amounts of money being injected into sports in
many countries, the divide between rich and poor nations is
getting wider. Poorer nations struggle to attract and retain
athletes as even the top performers struggle to make a living
from their sport.
Secretary-General of the Bhutan Olympic Committee (BOC)
Sonam Karma Tshering said it was getting harder for small NOCs
to get into the Olympics as they did not want to send athletes
without a chance of competing well.
Bhutan is always among the countries with the fewest
athletes at the Olympics. In Beijing, Bhutan was one of six
nations to send just two competitors. The South Pacific island
nation of Nauru sent only one.
"So many athletes have become superhuman and it is hard to
match that, despite our athletes having sheer passion and
enthusiasm," Sonam told Reuters over a traditional Bhutanese
meal of rice and curry in a Thimphu restaurant.
"But our government is starting to realise the benefit of
sport to address the growing issues we have with the youth (such
as unemployment of 9.2 percent) ... So we are trying to identify
and fund sports where we have potential in the future."
It is the eighth time that Bhutan, a country about the size
of Switzerland, will compete in archery at the Olympics, the
only event it has taken part in so far. Its entries have always
been on wildcards as no athlete has qualified for the Games.
MYTHS AND LEGENDS
It made sense that archery was the first event Bhutan
entered at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics as archery is the
national sport and a national obsession, steeped in myths and
legends dating back to the times of the Buddha.
Every weekend tournaments are held across the country with
village teams, in traditional dress and wielding bamboo bows,
heckling as arrows are fired and celebrating with traditional
songs and a leg-kicking dance if they hit the target.
Sherab, from Dagana district, said she dabbled in
traditional archery as a child but it was only when she saw an
advert in the local newspaper in 2005 and tried out for a spot
in the nation's archery team that she took it seriously.
She was been taken under the wing of the Bhutan Archery
Federation which, aided by the BOC, sponsors promising archers
although the pay is minimal.
Now she is one of 12 archers in Bhutan's national team and
is coached by Tshering Chhoden, who competed at the 2004 Athens
Games and is the only Bhutanese archer to qualify for the second
round.
"In Bhutan you can't make any money from sport so people
drop out and our team has suffered," said Tshering, who herself
quit archery in 2005 but was asked to return in 2007 as a coach.
Funding remains a major issue, she explains, especially for
high-cost sports like archery and shooting where a modern,
carbon-fibre bow can cost around $1,500 - a full year's wage
for many Bhutanese.
She laughed as she explained how Korean archers would ditch
arrows with a slight split while she would glue up any flaws.
"As an athlete from Bhutan you can't expect miracles as we
can't afford to compete on the same level. The more experience
and exposure you get can make a huge difference in shooting and
archery as the more you practice the more you can control your
nerves," she said.
Kunzang, from Thimphu, joined the national shooting team in
2004 after seeing women competing on television and beating men.
"It is a sport where women can do better than men as we are
not so muscular and tend not shoot with the same intensity,"
said Kunzang, whose husband was a national archer and is now her
coach. She has two children, aged 12 and seven.
Both Sherab and Kunzang are practicing six-eight hours a day
preparing for London. Both have spent time training abroad -
Sherab in South Korea and India, and Kunzang in Germany and
Bangladesh - but neither has visited the UK before.
"I really want to see (Tower) Bridge as that is the image of
London we always saw as children," said Sherab, adding a sight
of Prince William and Kate would be an added bonus.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)