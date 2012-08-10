Tiote died in hospital after training collapse - China club
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
LONDON French 5,000 metres runner Hassan Hirt failed a test for the banned blood booster EPO (erythropoietin) prior to competing in the London Olympics, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
The source, who is not authorised to speak publicly, said that Hirt had failed the test in Rouen, western France, on August 3 before he travelled to London.
Hirt was knocked out of the 5,000 metres after finishing 11th in his first-round heat on Wednesday.
The International Olympic Committee said it was unaware of the case. There was no immediate comment from the IAAF, the world governing body for athletics.
Hirt is the second French runner to fail a test for EPO this summer after 3,000 metres steeplechase specialist Nour-Eddine Gezzar was suspended in the build-up to the Olympics.
CAPE TOWN The sudden death of Ivory Coast midfielder Cheik Tiote on Monday increased the number of high-profile African players who have collapsed and died while playing football, almost all of them suffering a form of cardiac arrest.