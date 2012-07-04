Manchester United top Forbes' most valuable soccer teams list
Manchester United have replaced European champions Real Madrid as the world's most valuable soccer team, according to the annual list published by Forbes on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG Double amputee Oscar Pistorius will compete in the individual 400 metres and the 4x400 relay team for South Africa at the London Olympics, a member of the country's Olympic federation said on Wednesday.
Tubby Reddy, chief executive of South Africa's Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc), said Pistorius's inclusion in the relay team meant he will also be able to take part in the 400m individual race.
"He was named in the Olympic team (in the 4x400 relay) and then the question arose as to whether he was allowed to run the 400 and he can because he is part of the team," Reddy told Reuters in a telephone interview.
Arsenal's Olivier Giroud has said he is unhappy with the lack of playing time he got last season, according to The Times, and with the Premier League club linked to a host of strikers across Europe the Frenchman may find himself even further down the pecking order.