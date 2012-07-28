LONDON, July 28 Germany's Marc Zwiebler beat Maldives' Mohamed Ajfan Rasheed 2-0 at Wembley Arena in London in the men's badminton singles Group K at the 2012 London Games on Saturday. Zwiebler leads the men's badminton singles Group K round with 1 point. Results Table Marc Zwiebler (Germany) beat Mohamed Ajfan Rasheed (Maldives) 21-9, 21-6 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Marc Zwiebler (Germany) 1 1 0 0 2 0 1 2. Dmytro Zavadsky (Ukraine) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3. Mohamed Ajfan Rasheed () 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 MONDAY, JULY 30 FIXTURES (GMT) Dmytro Zavadsky (Ukraine) v Mohamed Ajfan Rasheed (Maldives) (1244) London