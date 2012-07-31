Ominous Nadal back on court in Paris
PARIS Nine-time champion Rafa Nadal is back in action as he takes on fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta in the quarter-finals, with a possible last-four meeting with Novak Djokovic looming.
LONDON India beat Singapore 2-0 in a women's badminton doubles Group B match on Tuesday.
Results Table
Jwala Gutta/Ashwini Ponnappa (India) beat Shinta Mulia Sari/Lei Yao (Singapore) 21-16 21-15
Cheng Wen-Hsing/Chien Yu-Chin (Taiwan) beat 4-Mizuki Fujii/Reika Kakiiwa (Japan) 21-19 21-11
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. Cheng W H/Chien Y C (Taiwan) 3 2 0 1 5 3 2
2. Fujii/Kakiiwa (Japan) 3 2 0 1 4 3 2
3. Gutta/Ponnappa (India) 3 2 0 1 4 3 2
4. Sari/L. Yao (Singapore) 3 0 0 3 2 6 0
Petra Kvitova will compete in the Connecticut Open in August as she continues her comeback from injury, the two-time Wimbledon champion has said.