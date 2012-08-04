UPDATE 2-India's RCom says disagrees with new Moody's, Fitch ratings downgrades
* Two deals central to debt-cutting plans (Updates with RCom statement)
LONDON Aug 4 India's Saina Nehwal won the bronze medal in the Olympic women's badminton singles on Saturday after China's Wang Xin retired hurt with a knee injury.
Wang had been leading 21-18 1-0 when she conceded the match. Her retirement gave India their first badminton Olympic medallist.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Mark Meadows)
* Two deals central to debt-cutting plans (Updates with RCom statement)
* Says Cyient announces expanded strategic relationship with United Technologies Corp