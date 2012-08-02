Thomas Lund, secretary general of the Badminton World Federation, speaks at a news conference during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

LONDON The World Badminton Federation will review video of all round-robin matches at the London Olympics, the governing body's deputy president told Reuters on Thursday, following the expulsion of eight players from the tournament.

Four women's doubles pairs from the Chinese, South Korean and Indonesian teams were disqualified on Wednesday for deliberately trying to throw matches to secure a more favourable draw, sending shockwaves around the tournament at Wembley Arena.

"Now we've obtained all the tapes. Right now we don't have so much time, but after the tournament is finished we will look to review everything, the whole situation," BWF deputy president Paisan Rangsikitpho said in an interview at Wembley Arena.

Rangsikitpho, the tournament's technical delegate, said the result of the review would not change the tournament's results but would help the BWF decide whether to persist with the controversial group format in the first round.

Players and coaches have criticised the preliminary group round for being ripe for manipulation.

"I think the majority of the matches have been well received but I think something will be changed to ensure more fairness," he said.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)