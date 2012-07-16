By Sudipto Ganguly
| MUMBAI, July 16
MUMBAI, July 16 Jwala Gutta thinks it may take
India 100 years to emulate China's sporting success but the
badminton doubles specialist
hopes to bring her country a step closer to that goal by earning
a medal at the London Olympics.
Gutta, whose mother is Chinese, is under no illusions about
China's awe-inspiring sports infrastructure, a conveyor belt
producing new talent seemingly on a daily basis.
Chinese shuttlers monopolise the badminton rankings and will
be hard to shift, something Gutta, like most others, have come
to accept.
"China in sports is 100 years ahead of us, there's no
comparison," the 28-year-old told Reuters in a telephone
interview, adding that her mother told her all about the Chinese
sporting system.
"She was born and brought up there. She knows how the system
works over there.
"Mum says that in China the players have to worry only about
their game," said the left-hander from Hyderabad, who is
currently ranked 13th in the world in mixed doubles but once
rose to a career-high sixth.
"She respects me more than the Chinese players because she
feels that I have to worry about everything - the game, the
media, my studies, my job, my friends, the politics and the
critics."
Gutta, whose sister was named "Insi" by her father, deriving
it from India and Sino (China), won the 2011 World Championship
bronze medal in women's doubles with Ashwini Ponnappa in London,
the same venue where the Olympic badminton events will be held.
Having beaten some of the formidable Chinese pairs earlier,
Gutta gives herself a fair chance of winning a medal in the
women's doubles and mixed doubles events at London.
"I am not afraid of losing at all. In both women's doubles
and mixed doubles we have beaten most of the top doubles teams
earlier," said Gutta, who will play women's doubles with
Ponnappa and mixed doubles with V. Diju in London.
"So I am not worried about anybody and I am hopeful of
winning a medal in both events."
Gutta, who won the 2010 Commonwealth Games doubles gold in
Delhi, is currently focused on improving her on-court movement
and is ready to shed a few pounds even if it means going without
her favourite dishes.
"I am focusing on my diet and I have already lost a lot of
weight. I am feeling much, much fitter. I had to quit every
favourite food of mine," she said, breaking into a laugh.
"I am on high protein diet right now. I will continue the
same diet after the Olympics as well because I am feeling
healthier. Now I know what to eat and what not to eat and I am
getting to know my body better."
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)