LONDON, Aug 3 - Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei set up a chance for
redemption and a re-match with Beijing Games nemesis Lin Dan at
the London Olympics badminton tournament on Friday.
Top seed Lee entered the tournament scrambling to be fit for
the opening match, but was at the peak of his powers in a
crushing 20-13 20-14 win over third-seeded Chinese Chen Long.
Reigning champion Lin, who thrashed Lee for the gold medal
in an emotional victory at his home Games, duly played his part
by destroying South Korea's Lee Hyun-il 21-12 21-10 in the
second semi-final.
The mouth-watering final pits two of the finest players of
their generation against each other, with both hoping to
re-write the records.
Lin, badminton's equivalent to tennis's Roger Federer, has
won every major title going, but has the chance to become the
first man to defend an Olympic singles title.
Lee was propelled by a rowdy Malaysian contingent in a
near-full house at the 4,800 capacity Wembley Arena, and will
bid to end his country's 48-year wait for an Olympic gold medal
since they first sent a team to the 1964 Tokyo Games.
"I didn't expect to win (today) because my preparation has
only been 50 percent," the 29-year-old, who suffered a serious
ankle injury in the team-based Thomas Cup event in May, told
reporters.
"I said to myself 'I have nothing to lose', but when I saw
it was 11-4 in the first game I realised I had to win this match
and that's why I played more confidently.
"It's going to be quite tough and there will be a lot of
pressure. I'm definitely going to get a medal but I'll work hard
to get gold for Malaysia."
NATIONAL HERO
Lin, a national hero in China and one of the country's most
marketable athletes, edged Lee in a tense final at the world
championships at the same venue last year.
"I'm really happy that I get to meet my old opponent," said
28-year-old Lin. "We are the same age and we get to play at the
final of the Olympics. It's really good as it shows that we have
not been knocked out by time."
China's peerless badminton team has been tainted by a
match-throwing scandal that disqualified their world champion
doubles pair Yu Yang and Wang Xiaoli, but the remaining players
have shown no sign of strain.
Zhang Nan and Zhao Yunlei defeated compatriots Xu Chen and
Ma Jin to win the mixed doubles gold and China already has
another gold in the bag in the women's singles, with top seed
Wang Yihan and third seed Li Xuerui winning their semi-finals in
the morning session.
Wang deflated a nation of over a billion people when she
thrashed India's strong title hope Saina Nehwal.
Nehwal's run to the last four raised a tidal wave of
expectation in her home country but she admitted to suffering an
attack of nerves as she crumbled 21-13 21-13, despite the
overwhelming support of the Wembley Arena crowd.
"I was feeling a little bit (nervous), I think. I was not
playing my strokes freely and I was just too much in a hurry,"
she told reporters.
The farcical scenes earlier in the week, with four women's
doubles pairs blatantly playing to lose their matches, appeared
to be fresh in the mind of the crowd, and Li's all-China
semi-final with world number two Wang Xin played out in a
subdued atmosphere.
Li prevailed 22-20 21-18 and should feel confident of
springing an upset in Saturday's final.
"I've been getting text messages from my parents back in
Chongqing every day," she told Reuters with a smile, referring
to her home city on the Yangtze river.
"They are really nervous!"
It was a happy day for Denmark, their mixed doubles pair
Joachim Fischer and Christinna Pedersen hammering Indonesia's
Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir 21-12 21-12 in the bronze
medal decider.
It was mission accomplished for Denmark's barrel-chested
head coach Lars Uhre, who set a goal for his team to pinch a
medal from badminton's Asian powers and make another semi-final.
"Very emotional feeling - that's the moment I've been
waiting for so long," Uhre told Reuters, struggling to hold back
tears.
(Editing by Matt Falloon)