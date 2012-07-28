* U.S. women's team extends Olympic winning streak to 34
games
* Use their depth to overcome sloppy performance
(Adds late results in last para)
By Larry Fine
LONDON, July 28 The U.S. women's basketball team
extended their Olympics winning streak to 34 games spanning 20
years with an 81-56 win against Croatia on Saturday, but that
was not a streak that mattered to coach Geno Auriemma.
"Right now, the only winning streak that we're talking about
is try to win one in a row, eight times. If we can get that
streak, then we'll be really happy," Auriemma told reporters
about a stretch of victories that would clinch London gold.
"We're not going to think about what the other teams did in
the Olympics. That's not who we are, that was somebody else."
Winners of the last four Olympic titles since their last
Games loss in 1992, the U.S. team survived a scare on the
opening day of competition from Croatia, who are competing in
the Olympic women's tournament for the first time.
The Americans led by just three points at intermission and
by 53-47 going into the final quarter before pulling away as
they wore down the game Croats with their depth of talent.
"It's the 12 best players in the world," Croatian coach
Stipe Bralic said. "Maybe the best women's team in the world
ever. We played very well for 30, 32 minutes. But it's a
40-minute game."
Croatia, who did not score their first points until eight
minutes were gone in the game, used a 14-0 second-quarter run to
push past the Americans and battled them late into the contest
before the U.S. team shifted into high gear.
A balanced U.S. attack was led by Tina Charles with 14
points, with bench player Angel McCoughtry scoring 13, Candace
Parker 11 and Tamika Catchings adding 10 as the winners made the
most of their deep squad.
"We have 10, 11 players that can come off the bench or
start," Auriemma said. "I think that might have been the
difference. I think the Croatian team got a little bit tired
towards the end of the game.
"That's one of the advantages of the United States. We have
good players, but we have more of them. I thought that tonight
that was the difference, he said. "We can play better."
STRENGTH IN DEPTH
Croatia scored the first bucket of the fourth quarter before
the United States ran off 13 points in a row and the rout was
on.
"There was probably a little jitters, maybe a little
sluggishness," explained veteran U.S. guard Sue Bird. "Bottom
line, this is the Olympics. A win is a win.
Bird said being able to send in wave after wave of talented
players made all the difference.
"That's our biggest advantage, our depth," she said. "To be
able to keep throwing people at you and wear them down."
Croatia stayed close using a one-two punch of Jelena Ivezic
from the outside and Marija Vrsaljko inside. Ivezic scored 22
points, including three three-pointers in the second quarter,
while Vrsaljko contributed 19 point on 8-of-11 shooting.
The United States beat Croatia by 54 points last week in an
exhibition game in which they were missing Vrsaljko, who had
other plans.
"Vrsaljko, she got married last Saturday. She couldn't
change her date," explained coach Bralic, adding that she made
the plans before knowing she would have a ticket to London.
"Nobody was expecting Croatia to be playing at the
Olympics."
Vrsaljko said Croatia were energised by their showing
against the Americans. "They are very good," she said. "But I
think we are also good. The other teams, it's not going to be
easy playing with us."
EuroBasket champions Russia closed with an 18-3 run to
overtake Canada 58-53; Turkey beat Angola 72-50; China claimed a
66-57 win over the Czech Republic, silver medallists at the last
world championships; France beat Brazil 73-58 and triple Olympic
silver medallists Australia defeated Britain 74-58.
