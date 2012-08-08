By Keith Weir
LONDON Britain's golden haul at the Olympics has
fuelled business at the country's bookmakers who were sceptical
about the likely impact of the Games before they began.
Bookmakers have used the London Olympics to develop markets
in a broader range of sports beyond staples like soccer and
tennis and to promote betting via mobile devices, a big growth
area for the industry.
William Hill, Britain's largest bookmaker, said the
Olympics were far less significant than major soccer tournaments
but the outcome had been encouraging.
"Whilst turnover levels are not in the same league as the
likes of the Euros or a World Cup, we have been pleased with how
popular the Olympics has been," a spokesman said.
"Following Team GB's amazing successes it's likely we will
see the strong emergence of athletics and cycling as desirable
betting events," he added.
Britain took seven golds in track cycling, and won three
track and field events in a dizzying burst in the Olympic
Stadium on Saturday evening.
Betting exchange Betfair said volumes of matched
bets were double what they had seen at the Beijing Olympics in
2008.
It said 19,000 customers placed a bet on the 100 metres
final when Jamaica's Usain Bolt retained his title, with the
amount of money traded similar to an average English Premier
League match.
Coral, another of Britain's main bookmakers, said its
turnover on the Games was expected to beat its initial 50
million pounds ($78.30 million) estimate.
However, Coral said its margins had been dented by payments
to punters who had backed British favourites like heptathlete
Jessica Ennis and 10,000 metres runner Mo Farah.
"While turnover is a lot higher than originally predicted,
it's also proving expensive for the bookies as Team GB's success
looks set to continue the patriotic payouts," said Coral PR
Director Simon Clare.
(Editing by Ken Ferris,