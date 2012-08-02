Murray into semi-finals after taming Nishikori
PARIS World number one Andy Murray shrugged off a sluggish start to reach his fifth French Open semi-final with a 2-6 6-1 7-6(0) 6-1 defeat of Japan's Kei Nishikori on Wednesday.
LONDON Kazakhstan's Gani Zhaylauov beat India's Jai Bhagwan 16-8 in an Olympic men's boxing lightweight last 16 bout on Thursday.
Results Table
Gani Zhaylauov (Kazakhstan) beat Jai Bhagwan (India) 16-8
Felix Verdejo (Puerto Rico) beat Ahmed Mejri (Tunisia) 16-7
Vasyl Lomachenko (Ukraine) beat Wellington Arias (Dominican Republic) 15-3
PARIS World number one Andy Murray shrugged off a sluggish start to reach his fifth French Open semi-final with a 2-6 6-1 7-6(0) 6-1 defeat of Japan's Kei Nishikori on Wednesday.
PARIS If Stan Wawrinka's hot streak extends another four days, the Swiss might be unstoppable in his quest for a second French Open title, three-times former champion Mats Wilander told Reuters.