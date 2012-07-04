By Shashank Chouhan
| NEW DELHI, July 4
NEW DELHI, July 4 Indian welterweight Vikas
Krishan Yadav will draw on all of his skill, discipline and
determination to return from London with an Olympic medal and
fulfil a promise he made to his father.
"Father told me 'Get me a medal from London and I would not
ask for anything from you again'. I, too, have promised him to
give my best in London," the 20-year-old boxer from the north
Indian state of Haryana told Reuters.
"I have always listened to whatever he says," Yadav said.
Haryana has been steadily supplying the bulk of India's
boxers, including 2008 Beijing bronze medallist Vijender Singh,
and Yadav offers an interesting explanation as to why the area
is a hotbed for pugilists.
"People in Haryana are very hard working. There are not many
rich people there, so a lot of people engage in sports like
boxing.
"People there like fight movies. We have that kind of
culture in Haryana, naturally people are like that. People in
South India like studying a lot, those in Haryana like boxing,"
he said.
However, Yadav does admit to disliking some facets of the
noble art of boxing.
"Actually I don't like playing this game," said Yadav, who
won the 60kg lightweight gold at the 2010 Asian Games before
making the smooth transition up to welterweight.
"I like to avoid the time in ring because there you cannot
be hitting all the time. You have to take some punches too, and
no one likes that. I hate being hit," he said.
Once he hangs up his gloves for good, Yadav is hoping to
spend more time improving his chess skills.
"I do like playing chess but now my younger siblings defeat
me at the game. After I am done with boxing, I would like to try
my hands at chess because there is no age-limit as such," the
soft-spoken Yadav added.
(Writing by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by John O'Brien)