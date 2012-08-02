LONDON A cyclist was killed after a collision with an Olympic media shuttle bus in east London on Wednesday evening, Scotland Yard said.

The 28-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident which occurred at about 1945 local time (1845 GMT) in Hackney.

Police arrested a man, aged in his mid-60s, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Shuttle buses have been transporting thousands of journalists covering the Games between the Olympic Park in Stratford and central London.

The collision is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police's Traffic Investigation Unit.

Tour de France winner and Olympic time trial gold medallist Bradley Wiggins told a news conference late on Wednesday about his experiences as a cyclist in London when he was younger.

"Cycling's a dangerous sport. London's a busy city but I haven't lived here for 10-15 years and it's got a lot busier since I was riding a bike as a kid here," the Briton said on the outskirts of the Olympic Park.

"I got knocked off several times. Make it the law to wear helmets. There are a lot of things that need to be addressed on cycling."

Several campaigns for safer roads and more respect for cyclists have been launched in the capital in recent years. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan and Tom Pilcher; editing by Ken Ferris and Alison Wildey)