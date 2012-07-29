By Karolos Grohmann
| LONDON, July 29
LONDON, July 29 The Olympic flame and cauldron
is not a tourist attraction, said London Games chief Sebastian
Coe on Sunday, defending a decision to keep it out of sight of
thousands of Olympic park visitors.
The steel and copper cauldron, lit at the opening ceremony
on Friday, will not burn above the stadium as it is usually the
case in other Games but will remain inside the Olympic stadium
and will only be seen by ticket-holders to the events there.
The cauldron is arguably the most photographed Olympic
symbol during the Games, lit at the end of a torch relay that
always starts in Greece's Olympia, site of the ancient Games,
and burning until the closing ceremony.
"It was not created to be a tourist attraction," said Coe
when asked why visitors to the park were not given the chance to
see it.
"It is partly keeping with what we did in 1948," he said,
referring to the 1948 London Olympics when the flame was placed
inside the stadium.
A fierce row erupted at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics
when organisers fenced off the cauldron and positioned security
guards, blocking it from large numbers of visitors who had
flocked to the seaside city for a glimpse or a picture of the
Olympic symbol.
After a backlash from Canadians, officials were forced to
remove some of the protection to allow for more visitor-friendly
access to the cauldron.
(Editing by Alison Williams)