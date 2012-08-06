Rain hands French Open fans bumper Day 11
PARIS Tennis fans with tickets for Roland Garros on Wednesday are in for a bumper day of action, after rain and storms caused cancellations on Tuesday.
LONDON Britain's Laura Trott made a dream start in her bid to clinch a second Olympic gold medal when she took an early lead by the slightest of margins in the track cycling omnium on Monday.
World champion Trott was cheered on by a wall of noise at the velodrome to clock 14.057 seconds in the 250 metre flying lap, the first of six events in a discipline held over two days.
Trott, who won the team pursuit gold with Joanna Rowsell and Dani King on Saturday, beat France's Clara Sanchez by one thousandth of a second.
Top contenders Annette Edmonson of Australia and Sarah Hammer of the United States were third and fifth respectively.
The omnium continues later on Monday with the 20km points race and the elimination race.
It will finish on Tuesday with the 3km individual pursuit, the 10km scratch race and the 500m time trial.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)
New Zealand have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their defeat by England in their Group A Champions Trophy encounter at Cardiff on Tuesday.