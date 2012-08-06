A general view show the stage where five cities are applying for their candidature for the 2016 Olympic Games to International Olympic Committee (IOC) members during the 121st IOC session in Copenhagen October 2, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Expulsions and exclusions so far at the London Olympics after the departure on Monday of U.S. judoka Nick Delpopolo:

Aug 6 - Delpopolo, 23, was expelled after testing positive for marijuana. He said he had unwittingly eaten a brownie that had been baked with the drug.

Aug 4 - Colombian 400 metres runner Diego Palomeque Echevarria was temporarily suspended after a positive test for performance-enhancing testosterone.

Russian cyclist Victoria Baranova was sent home for failing a test for testosterone in Belarus on July 24.

Belarussian hammer thrower Ivan Tsikhan and Moroccan runner Amine Laalou were also ruled out for anti-doping rule violations.

July 30 - Swiss soccer player Michel Morganella was expelled for tweeting a message that 'gravely insulted and violated' South Korea.

July 29 - Uzbek gymnast Luiza Galiulina was expelled for doping after testing positive on July 25 for the banned diuretic furosemide that can be used as a masking agent.

St Kitts and Nevis sprinter Tameka Williams was withdrawn by her team after admitting to using a banned substance. She left the village and returned home.

July 28 - Albanian weightlifter Hysen Pulaku was kicked out after testing positive for the anabolic steroid stanozolol on July 23.

July 26 - Greece's world indoor high jump champion Dimitris Chondrokoukis withdrew after testing positive for stanozolol.

July 25 - Greece withdrew triple jumper Paraskevi Papachristou from the Games after she sent a tweet slammed as racist.

