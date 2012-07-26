AVELIN, France, July 26 France will play a prominent role in the medal ceremonies at this year's London Olympics with all the athletes who make it onto the podium saluting French-made flags.

French company Doublet, based near the northern city of Lille, is the flagmaker for the Games so even the beloved Union Jack of hosts Britain will have a Gallic touch.

That may well irk patriotic British sports fans who delight in harping on about the centuries old Anglo-French rivalry.

From William the Conqueror's ancient conquest of English soil to Briton Bradley Wiggins' recent victory in the Tour de France, the relationship between the two former superpowers, in war and sport, has been fraught with tension.

However, as the Games organisers prepared for Friday's opening ceremony, Doublet's chief executive, Luc Doublet, downplayed any cross-channel jealousies.

"We are French, of course, but we are also in seven different countries," he said of his company with 300 employees and 45 million euros ($55 million) a year in sales. "We have a very globalised eye about the Games and how to do it."

Doublet, one of only two French firms to have been awarded contracts for this year's Olympics, is a veteran in the flag-making industry, having opened its doors in 1832 in the post-Napoleonic era when Anglo-French relations were tense.

Today, the company, which also supplies flags for World Cup soccer matches and the Tour de France, has been sewing overtime to churn out flags for all 204 countries represented at this year's Games.

OLYMPIC DEBUT

Doublet's Olympic debut was the 1996 Atlanta Games and his company again supplied flags for Sydney four years later.

"When you get an Olympic contract it's something you are proud of, of course," Doublet told Reuters.

"I remember seeing this big Olympic flag in Atlanta moving in the stadium," he recalled. "I have a little tear, of course, because... it's not only flags, it's more than flags."

Doublet's plant in the town of Avelin has produced 12,000 flags in the past six months. Most employees have been working six days a week since March.

"We have printed, sewed, and packed flags for 204 nations in four sizes and six finishes based on the venues they're designed for," said marketing director Gaelle Doublet.

Janine Merlin, 55, who has worked at the company for 40 years, said the adrenalin on the factory floor is palpable in advance of an Olympic contract.

"I have been here for a long time and each time we have to work quickly, we have to do extra hours, and I like that, it's stimulating," she said.

Once the London Games are over, workers say there will be no time to rest on their laurels - the next challenge will be winning the contract to supply the 2016 Games in Brazil.

($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Additional reporting by Pierre Savary; Writing by Johnny Cotton and Alexandria Sage)