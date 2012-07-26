By Alessandra Prentice
| LONDON, July 26
Olympics may end up sharing their special Games Lanes with
funeral carriages drawn by plumed horses draped in black velvet.
Funeral directors exasperated by Olympic traffic rules that
threaten to delay burial processions suggested they could
commandeer the lanes reserved for athletes and officials.
Some have had to draw up contracts with grieving families to
make clear the possibility of severe delays.
"If we went down the Olympic lanes in a horse-drawn, what
are they going to do - photograph a horse? Fingerprinting?" said
John Cribb, director of T. Cribb and Sons, a funeral director
partnership run by the same family in east London since 1881.
Traditional east London funerals echo the elaborate customs
of the Victorian era, when the coffin, laden with flowers, was
placed in a glass-sided carriage and drawn ceremoniously through
the streets by black horses.
Funeral organisers have had to make emergency plans to cope
with the road closures and traffic light changes imposed as part
of the special Olympic Route Network.
When the strict plans were first proposed, funeral directors
reacted with disbelief, Cribb said.
"That's when I said...perhaps we can advise people in (the
east London neighbourhoods of) Newham and Tower Hamlets not to
die while the Olympics is on," he recalled.
COFFIN ON A BUS
T. Cribb and Sons, which conducts on average four funerals a
day, plan to deploy extra hearses during the Games to reduce the
risk of vehicles getting stuck in traffic jams.
Others, such as Haji Taslim Funerals (HTF), have explicitly
warned mourners of the probability of severe delays to their
funeral plans.
HTF organises Muslim funerals, which are particularly
time-sensitive as tradition dictates funerals happen quickly -
many are conducted on the same day as the death.
Company director Moona Taslim said they had not yet
experienced any problems with the new traffic rules, but worried
that, once the games started, mourners' careful burial plans
might go awry.
"These are people who have just been thrown into turmoil...
It's very hard for them to say 'oh yes, the Olympic athletes
must get to the games'," Taslim said.
London Olympic organisers (LOCOG) and Transport for London
have provided official guidance to funeral directors, while
mortuaries have extended their opening times to accommodate
probable delays.
"We have been liaising with LOCOG because clearly funerals
and deaths will continue throughout the Olympic Games - that is
the one certainty," said John Weir, spokesman for the National
Society of Allied and Independent Funeral Directors.
While the likelihood of horse-drawn hearses parading down
the Olympic route is slim, Cribb said they had been forced to
imagine all possible scenarios.
"We were getting rather frustrated with Transport for London
at one point and discussed internally trying to get on a bus
with a coffin," he said.
