LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 19 The world's
top golfers are fully focused on this week's British Open but
just eight days before the start of the London Games they are
relishing the chance to join the Olympic party in 2016.
Golf will return to the Olympics for the first time since
1904 in Rio de Janeiro and Open favourite Tiger Woods would love
to be a part of it.
"I hope I can qualify," the American former world number one
told reporters. "I'll be 40 by then. It will be something
that I've never experienced.
"I would love to be able to have a chance to represent my
country in the Olympic Games."
World number one Luke Donald, seeking his first major
championship at Lytham, sampled some of the atmosphere in the
build-up to the London Games.
"I was in London the week before last, got to watch
Wimbledon and got to walk around the town a little bit and there
was already a good atmosphere with all the countries' flags down
Regent's Street," the Englishman said.
"It's very festive right now and hopefully the sun will
break out and show London as the great place that it is.
"It's exciting for the country and hopefully it's a very
successful Olympics. Hopefully in four years maybe I'm a part of
that in Rio."
World number three Lee Westwood is not planning to go and
watch the London Games.
"I'm going to miss the mayhem and be out of the country so I
won't be available for security duties," joked Westwood, like
Donald seeking to become the first Englishman to win the Open on
home soil since 1969.
"I shall be in America for the duration of the Olympics. So
it's a shame. I would like to have gone. It's very special for
London to be hosting the Olympics and I hope it runs smoothly."
