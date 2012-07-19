LYTHAM ST ANNES, England, July 19 The world's top golfers are fully focused on this week's British Open but just eight days before the start of the London Games they are relishing the chance to join the Olympic party in 2016.

Golf will return to the Olympics for the first time since 1904 in Rio de Janeiro and Open favourite Tiger Woods would love to be a part of it.

"I hope I can qualify," the American former world number one told reporters. "I'll be 40 by then. It will be something that I've never experienced.

"I would love to be able to have a chance to represent my country in the Olympic Games."

World number one Luke Donald, seeking his first major championship at Lytham, sampled some of the atmosphere in the build-up to the London Games.

"I was in London the week before last, got to watch Wimbledon and got to walk around the town a little bit and there was already a good atmosphere with all the countries' flags down Regent's Street," the Englishman said.

"It's very festive right now and hopefully the sun will break out and show London as the great place that it is.

"It's exciting for the country and hopefully it's a very successful Olympics. Hopefully in four years maybe I'm a part of that in Rio."

World number three Lee Westwood is not planning to go and watch the London Games.

"I'm going to miss the mayhem and be out of the country so I won't be available for security duties," joked Westwood, like Donald seeking to become the first Englishman to win the Open on home soil since 1969.

"I shall be in America for the duration of the Olympics. So it's a shame. I would like to have gone. It's very special for London to be hosting the Olympics and I hope it runs smoothly." (Editing by Tony Jimenez)