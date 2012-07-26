MUMBAI, July 26 Indian athletes who win Olympic gold in London will receive another gold medal weighing five kilogrammes, business conglomerate Sahara Group said on Thursday.

Athletes who win silver and bronze will also be awarded 3kg and 2kg gold medals respectively, the Sahara Group, which has interests in the financial sector, media and entertainment, housing and sport among others, said.

India has been starved of significant Olympic success and remains mired in nostalgia over its hockey heyday when they won eight gold medals from 1928-1980.

Abhinav Bindra won independent India's first individual gold in 2008 in the 10 metre air rifle event.

"This reward is a small token of appreciation from us to the sportsmen to achieve great success and bring laurels to our beloved nation by procuring such highly acclaimed international distinctions," Subrata Roy, the chairman of the group, said.

The Sahara group, which also sponsors the Indian cricket and hockey team, owns the Pune Franchise in the Indian Premier League and co-owns the Force India Formula One team with liquor baron Vijay Mallya. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Justin Palmer)