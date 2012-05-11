(Repeats item moved earlier)
By Lisa Jucca
MILAN May 11 Will Italians be the best-dressed
squad of the London 2012 Olympic Games?
The Italy team is pinning its hopes of striking gold in the
style stakes on fashion guru Giorgio Armani, and his 50-piece
Olympic collection.
Yet, prevailing in the fashion arena may be just as hard as
winning medals on the running track given the competition from
rivals such as U.S. designer Ralph Lauren and Britain's Stella
McCartney, who have created stylish kits for their respective
national teams.
"Fashion represents a great Italian flag for the whole world
and it is a beautiful idea to combine it with sports. Let's hope
sports will be as glorious," said a tanned and fit Armani,
looking younger than his 77 years thanks to 90 minutes of daily
gym training.
Dressed in his trademark black T-shirt and black trousers,
and white tennis shoes, Armani presented his essential, almost
minimalist white and midnight-blue Olympic collection at his
showroom in the heart of Milan's fashion district.
Modeling the clothes, designed under the sober Emporio
Armani EA7 sports label, were 15 of the 280-strong Italian
Olympic contingent. They included five-times medallist fencer
Valentina Vezzali, one of Italy's best hopes in the Summer
Games.
The athletes will wear the sports suits at the opening
ceremony and in formal occasions, but not to compete.
Armani avoided excessive use of the white, red and green of
the Italian flag, but showed a patriotic streak by embroidering
in gold the first sentences of Italy's national anthem on the
inside lining of the uniform jackets and on the back of polo
shirts collars.
"I am very patriotic. And what is more patriotic than the
Olympics?" said Armani, who rates tennis and swimming among his
favourite sports; and sponsors Italy's top basketball team.
The doyen of Italian fashion, known for his classically
elegant style, said he felt attuned with the discipline and
determination associated with world-class athletes.
In a break with tradition, Armani chose a shade of blue much
darker than the sky blue or azure hue associated with Italian
national sports teams, known locally as "Azzurri" (Light-blue).
The opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium in east London
will take place on July 27.
"We aim to be the best of the world in sport. We are
definitely going to be the most fashionable," said Giovanni
Petrucci, who heads Italy's Olympic Committee.
(Reporting By Lisa Jucca; Editing by Ossian Shine)