LONDON Aug 15 Stratford City, a mall sited by
the main entrance to the Olympic Park in east London, attracted
5.5 million visits during the Games, Australian developer
Westfield said, to be one of the biggest retail winners
from the Olympics.
The performance contrasted with other shopping areas in
London - including a sister centre in west London - where
retailers have complained about poor sales after repeated
warnings about travel deterred non-Olympic tourists from
visiting during the Games.
In the first week of the Games, footfall in the capital's
usually bustling West End district, full of shops, restaurants,
bars and theatres, was down 4.5 percent year-on-year, according
to market research firm Experian.
All visitors to the Olympic Park had to pass through the
centre, Europe's biggest urban shopping mall, which opened in
September 2011. The centre was the subject of criticism during
the Olympics after it shut for a weekend to non-ticket holders
on concerns of overcrowding.
"Approximately 5.5 million visits were made to our
(Stratford City) centre in just over two weeks, giving the group
an unprecedented exposure to a global audience," Westfield
co-chief executive Steven Lowy said on Wednesday.
The figure will account for 9 percent of the company's
expected 2012 visitor numbers to its two London malls. It
expects both centres to attract a total 60 million customer
visits spending 1.8 billion pounds ($2.8 billion) this year.
Westfield, the world's second-largest listed retail trust by
market value, posted an improved first-half result on Wednesday
thanks to a solid performance in Australia and the United States
and maintained its full-year outlook.