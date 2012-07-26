By Alan Baldwin
| LONDON, July 26
LONDON, July 26 Those lucky spectators streaming
into the Olympic Park for Friday's opening ceremony would be
well advised to keep their ticket stubs, and any other ephemera
related to the occasion, if only for their great-granchildren's
sake.
If they have not already binned it, they might also want to
hang on to the stiff postal envelope that the coveted tickets
arrived in.
In the world of the Olympic memorabilia collector everything
associated with the Games is of potential interest, even if it
could be many decades before anyone can turn the trash into
cash.
That alchemy, the act of trying to identify the base matter
that might one day be transformed into saleroom gold or family
heirloom, is all part of the fun.
As the late IOC president Juan Antonio Samaranch, a noted
philatelist, once declared: "Collecting is the sport of the
spectator".
Medals will always be the most obviously sought after items,
because each one carries an individual story, has an intrinsic
value and there are not many of them handed out.
Relay torches are also good sellers and pins have been
traded for decades now.
"Once you get beyond the medals though, it becomes much
trickier to predict what might become valuable or collectable in
the future," Lionel Willis, a memorabilia expert with London
auctioneers Bonhams, told Reuters.
"From this Games, we are generating an enormous amount of
material of all sorts of ephemera, both printed material, bits
of kit and souvenirs and all this sort of stuff - none of which
is particularly special right now.
"But in 100 years' time it may well be that just a scarf
from an Olympic 'meeter and greeter' in the Park might be
valuable, because there's only one left."
To prove his point, a cotton swimsuit and cap worn by
British backstroke swimmer Eric Seward at the 1908 Games sold
for 3,250 pounds ($5,000)at a Bonhams auction on Wednesday,
despite the swimmer being eliminated in the heats.
A score keeper's badge, complete with box, from the same
Games sold for 1,625 pounds.
Only 60,000 people will attend the opening ceremony, after
more than a million had sought tickets. That already puts a
rarity value on the item.
Even rarer will be the tickets for the most expensive elite
seats that cost 2,012 pounds or the cheapest offered at 20.12.
Some eagle-eyed philatelists have already spotted that the
envelopes the tickets were sent in carried a special printed
label declaring 'Postage Paid GB HQ2012' -- sent from Games
headquarters.
Keeping the used tickets and envelope together for posterity
might one day make all the difference. It just depends on how
many others do likewise and how much material survives the
ravages of time.
"It's not an easy business to predict, I can assure you of
that," said Willis.
TWITTER MESSAGES
Games organisers LOCOG have set up their own auction website
(www.london2012.com/auction) to sell off memorabilia and offset
some of the huge costs of staging the Olympics.
Items will include a baton from the men's 4x100m relay and
tennis balls used in the tournament at Wimbledon. A torch
carried by former England captain David Beckham when the Olympic
flame arrived in England from Greece in May was put up for
auction already.
The record for Olympic memorabilia was set in April when a
tiny silver cup from the first 1896 Olympic marathon won by
Greece's Spyros Louis sold for 541,250 pounds ($837,500) at
Christie's.
An exhibition at the British Library, just down the road
from the St Pancras International Station that tens of thousands
of fans will pass through in the coming days, puts the focus on
more ordinary and obtainable items.
"Olympex 2012 - Collecting the Olympic Games" is a free
display put on by the Library and International Olympic
Committee and runs until Sept 9.
Most of the material comes from individual collectors rather
than museums and much of it has been on auction site eBay over
the last 10 years.
One case contains the finishing 'tape' broken by the 1908
marathon runner Dorando Pietri at the first London Games before
the dazed Italian was controversially disqualified for being
helped across the line by officials.
A simple length of worsted, broken from a large skein of
wool kept on a pole at the finish line, it might easily have
been discarded. Instead, the chief judge of the marathon put it
in his pocket and, later, in an envelope noting the details.
PROVENANCE EVERYTHING
In the collecting game, provenance is everything --
something demonstrated recently when a piece of toast from the
breakfast tray of Prince Charles on the morning of his marriage
to the late Princess Diana sold for $361..
"It is very simple, but priceless," Bob Wilcock,
vice-chairman of the Society of Olympic Collectors, told Reuters
of a plain piece of wool that looks like something left over
from Granny's knitting.
"It has a very important historical story attached to it."
There are programmes, posters, postcards and even a piece of
'fan mail' -- a message to admirers from 1911 saying that "If
you have the will, you can succeed in everything. Dorando
Pietri".
There are sheets of postage stamps and an early example of
'ambush marketing', with a tyre brand printed as advertising
along the 1908 marathon route where no such hoarding had existed
in reality.
Another photograph shows 61-year-old British runner Thomas
Jack, who led the 1908 marathon briefly before stopping at the
Crooked Billet pub where he "had recourse to refreshment" and
retired soon after.
"Talk about crowds here," writes an unknown hand on a
postcard sent from Windsor on Marathon day 1908. "It's just like
the picture here today," says another from Henley where the
rowing took place.
The messages are not so different from modern social media,
the daily outpourings on Twitter and Facebook from fans and
athletes alike. Like the postcards of our ancestors, they too
could conceivably have a value one day.
"What happens to all the Tweets?," asked Wilcock. "Some of
them are going to be very interesting. They are all going to go
unless you have got something physical, tangible.
"You've either got to upload all your messages on to your
computer and your images and make sure you keep them. Or you've
got to get paper."
Most of the messages sent in the past would have ended up in
the waste paper basket, their contents deemed insignificant, but
a small amount survived and are now of real interest. The
digital era may be no different.
"If you sent a Tweet to an athlete and you got a reply from
that athlete, saying 'Thank you' or whatever, then you keep that
and it has some value," said Wilcock. "It is the changing world
of collecting."
($1 = 0.6463 British pounds)
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)