By Mike Collett-White
| LONDON, July 30
LONDON, July 30 The stars of the London Olympic
opening were paid just a pound each, but their songs have leapt
up the charts having featured in the world's most-watched
concert this year.
"Big name" entertainers such as ex-Beatle Paul McCartney,
London rapper Dizzee Rascal and "Mr. Bean" comedian Rowan
Atkinson all signed a token one pound ($1.60) contract in order
to meet the requirements of the Olympic organising committee.
The honour of performing before a British television
audience of 27 million people, nearly half the nation, and about
a billion more around the globe made up for the paltry fee.
"I got paid one pound for my work," Scottish singer Emeli
Sande, who sang a version of the hymn "Abide with Me" at the
ceremony, told London's Evening Standard newspaper.
"It's there in print and I know because I signed the
contract myself. Mind you, I haven't received anything yet!
"When I do, though, that one pound will be truly special.
Part of what made the whole event so special was the volunteers
who were paid nothing and even paid for their own accommodation.
It shows how important art is."
It also shows how important exposure is.
Director Danny Boyle's exuberant and eccentric ceremony
featured a roll call of British music ranging from Elgar and
Parry to Dizzee Rascal and the Sugababes with the Beatles, The
Who, Sex Pistols and David Bowie among those in between.
The official soundtrack anthology to the music-filled show
was the fifth biggest seller in the weekly compilation album
chart published on Sunday after just 24 hours on sale.
CHARIOTS OF FIRE
At least 15 tracks featured at the ceremony also moved up
the rankings, including "I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor",
performed on the night by Arctic Monkeys, which re-entered the
singles chart at no. 67.
Their cover of The Beatles' "Come Together" stood at no. 95,
according to the Official Charts Company, while Underworld's
"Caliban's Dream" was new at 69 and their hit "Born Slippy"
re-entered at 111.
Further gains are expected by the time the midweek pop chart
is published on Wednesday, while in the classical rankings, it
was a dead heat between Olympic-related music and Hans Zimmer's
movie scores, particularly the latest Batman blockbuster.
"Rise", from the soundtrack of "The Dark Knight Rises", was
the German Oscar-winner's first Official Classical Singles Chart
no. 1, while the London Symphony Orchestra's rendition of
"Chariots of Fire", played at the ceremony, was in second.
Overall in the classical chart, there were seven Zimmer
tunes in the top 20, the same number as Olympic-related numbers.
Frank Turner, the folk/punk singer who warmed up the Olympic
Stadium crowd before two rehearsals last week and at Friday's
$42 million ceremony, said the iTunes chart was looking "pretty
healthy" since he performed.
He told Reuters by email that he was not paid, although some
expenses were covered, yet came in for criticism from followers
who accused him of "selling out" to the cultural mainstream for
taking part.
"I did get some negative feedback on the event, which was
expected - if you come from the punk rock scene, it's almost
impossible to take any kind of step without someone somewhere
having a go," he said.
"Some of the criticism had some intelligence to it, and it's
not for me to dictate everyone's opinion, but overall I stand by
the decision to play, it was one hell of an experience."
(Editing by Alison Williams)