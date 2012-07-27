Rain hands French Open fans bumper Day 11
PARIS Tennis fans with tickets for Roland Garros on Wednesday are in for a bumper day of action, after rain and storms caused cancellations on Tuesday.
LONDON Saudi Arabia's first female Olympic athletes made their appearance at the opening ceremony to the London Games on Friday, dressed in traditional hijabs, or Islamic headscarfs.
Saudi Arabia was one of three countries, alongside Brunei and Qatar, never to have sent female athletes to the Olympics but the latter two confirmed earlier this year that their delegations would include women.
Wojdan Ali Seraj Abdulrahim Shaherkani and Sarah Attar are due to compete in the +78kg category in judo and 800 metres respectively after Saudi Arabia broke with its practice of sending male-only teams to the world's biggest multi-sports event.
On Thursday, International Judo Federation president Marius Vizer said Shaherkani would have to fight without a hijab - a decision that is likely to cause controversy in Saudi Arabia, where female participation in sports has long been a controversial issue.
Powerful clerics denounce women for exercising, saying it goes against their natural role.
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Alison Williams)
PARIS Tennis fans with tickets for Roland Garros on Wednesday are in for a bumper day of action, after rain and storms caused cancellations on Tuesday.
New Zealand have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their defeat by England in their Group A Champions Trophy encounter at Cardiff on Tuesday.