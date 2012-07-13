(Adds bid withdrawal from UK Fashion Hub)
By Brenda Goh
LONDON, July 13 The Olympic media centre is
poised to be transformed into a site for London's burgeoning
technology sector once the Games have left town, after one of
only two bidders for the project withdrew and also criticised
the selection process.
A consortium called UK Fashion Hub had planned to turn the 1
million square foot site in east London into a centre for the
UK's fashion and textile industries but has told the London
Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), which will oversee
development of the area after the games, that it is pulling out.
The withdrawal leaves the way clear for the so-called iCity
bid, which includes data centre manager Infinity and an unnamed
property company. Its proposal fits with British Prime Minister
David Cameron's vision for London's East End to become a
technology centre to rival California's Silicon Valley.
"Press coverage over the past two days has reported leaks
that suggest a decision has already been taken to appoint iCity
as the preferred bidder, despite the LLDC board meeting
scheduled for 17 July to make that decision," UK Fashion Hub
(UKFH) said in a statement on Friday.
"This, and other issues, have compounded the unease felt by
the UKFH team that the process has not been as transparent as it
should be and therefore the decision has been taken to
withdraw," it said.
This follows a decision by the consortium's principal
backer, Resolution Property, to pull its support for the
proposal.
The eastern fringe of central London is already home to an
area branded Tech City by the Cameron government, a district
spanning the Shoreditch and Old Street neighbourhoods that has
attracted scores of internet start-up companies over the past
five years.
The LLDC is expected to officially choose the winning bidder
next week.
During the Games, the media centre - located to the
northwest of the Olympic Stadium - will be used by more than
20,000 journalists. Under iCity's plans, it will be turned into
offices, research labs and a data centre in a bid to create more
than 6,000 jobs.
In relation to the overall bid process, a spokesman for the
LLDC said: "No decision has been taken on the future of the
Press and Broadcast Centre. We cannot give further details while
the commercial process is ongoing."
It was not immediately available to comment on the UKFH
statement.
A spokesman for iCity declined comment.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Bill, David Holmes and
Jane Merriman)