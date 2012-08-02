LONDON Aug 2 UK homebuilder Taylor Wimpey
has been picked to build the first Olympic neighbourhood
of housing in east London, beating rival Barratt Homes,
the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) said on
Thursday.
Taylor Wimpey, Britain's second biggest homebuilder by
volume, and social housing landlord London & Quadrant will
develop Chobham Manor, the first of five neighbourhoods to be
built within the Olympic Queen Elizabeth Park.
Eleven thousand new homes, schools, nurseries and shops are
set to be built in the Olympic Park over the next 20 years after
the London games leave town. The 9.3 hectare Chobham Manor site,
which sits between the Athletes Village and the basketball
arena, will contain 870 homes.
"The development of Chobham Manor is a major milestone and
will help ensure a thriving community on the Park becomes a
reality sooner rather than later," Mayor of London, Boris
Johnson, said in a statement.
Work on Chobham manor will begin in October and the
companies expect to have the first homes ready by 2014, the LLDC
said. On Wednesday Taylor Wimpey reported a 50 percent rise in
first half profit helped by a shortage of new homes.
The LLDC said in March it had shortlisted three developers
including East Thames & Countryside Properties and Barratt Homes
with LeFrak.