LONDON Aug 2 UK homebuilder Taylor Wimpey has been picked to build the first Olympic neighbourhood of housing in east London, beating rival Barratt Homes, the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) said on Thursday.

Taylor Wimpey, Britain's second biggest homebuilder by volume, and social housing landlord London & Quadrant will develop Chobham Manor, the first of five neighbourhoods to be built within the Olympic Queen Elizabeth Park.

Eleven thousand new homes, schools, nurseries and shops are set to be built in the Olympic Park over the next 20 years after the London games leave town. The 9.3 hectare Chobham Manor site, which sits between the Athletes Village and the basketball arena, will contain 870 homes.

"The development of Chobham Manor is a major milestone and will help ensure a thriving community on the Park becomes a reality sooner rather than later," Mayor of London, Boris Johnson, said in a statement.

Work on Chobham manor will begin in October and the companies expect to have the first homes ready by 2014, the LLDC said. On Wednesday Taylor Wimpey reported a 50 percent rise in first half profit helped by a shortage of new homes.

The LLDC said in March it had shortlisted three developers including East Thames & Countryside Properties and Barratt Homes with LeFrak.