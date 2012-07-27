By Michel Rose
| CALAIS, France, July 27
CALAIS, France, July 27 Paris may not have won
its bid to stage the 2012 Olympics, but France is doing its bit
for the London games, supplying electricity through a 70 km-long
under-sea link that has been upgraded just in time for Friday's
opening ceremony.
The 90 million euro ($110.70 million) upgrade to the more
than 25-year old power connection between Folkestone, England
and Sangatte, France, was completed last week, after two years
of work on the ageing and outage-prone cable link.
"This is an investment for the next 25, 30 years, it had to
be done anyway. But our objective was to be ready for the
Games," said Dominique Houdard, North-East director of the
French grid operator RTE, at a press trip this week.
With a capacity of 2,000 MW, enough to supply the needs of 2
million people, the IFA 2000 connection started transporting
electricity between Britain and France in 1986, plugging the
British Isles to the continent's power grid for the first time.
At the time, 45 kms (28 miles) of copper cables had to be
laid 1.5 meter deep in the soft, limestone seabed of the
Channel by a subsea robot. At each end, an inverter plant
converts the regular, alternating current into more
transportable direct current.
"France was in overcapacity and a big exporter of
electricity in the 1980s and 1990s, so England was a welcome
market, while England was gaining access to cheaper electricity
without having to build plants on its soil," Bruno Baronian,
project manager at RTE, told reporters.
Until 2000, the flow was almost exclusively towards Britain,
but RTE and Britain's National Grid opened the capacity
to competition in 2001, and flows from Britain to France now
account for about a third of total volumes.
In 2006, a year after London was awarded the Olympic Games,
RTE and National Grid decided to upgrade the interconnector,
which had about 30 incidents every year, with French turbine
maker Alstom being picked for the renovation work.
RTE invested 50 million euros, and National Grid about 40
million euros, RTE's Baronian said.
Over the last two years, half of the capacity was cut during
work that took place in the spring and summer of 2011 and 2012,
maintaining the full 2,000 MW output in the winter, when power
consumption is at its peak.
In practical terms, new converters -- sparkling new metallic
structures equipped with about 2,000 valves --, cooling systems
and a command control were installed in the huge, red-concrete
Mandarins inverter plant near Calais.
The whole installation is now ready to supply French
electricity to British homes in time for the 800-MW increase in
power demand expected by Britain's National Grid on Friday
night, when millions of Britons will turn on their telly to
watch the opening ceremony masterminded by Oscar-winning film
director Danny Boyle.