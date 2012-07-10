By Karolos Grohmann
| BERLIN, July 10
BERLIN, July 10 The International Olympic
Committee issued public backing of its Games sponsors Coca-Cola
and McDonald's on Tuesday, a day after President Jacques Rogge
was quoted as saying there was a "question mark" over their
sponsorship due to obesity concerns.
"I would like to clarify comments attributed to me in
several media reports regarding Coca-Cola's and McDonald's
Olympic sponsorship," said Rogge in a statement mailed to
Reuters.
"The IOC hugely values the long-term sponsorship and support
of both McDonald's and Coca-Cola. Through the years we have
personally witnessed the positive impact that they make as TOP
sponsors," said the IOC president.
On Monday Rogge had been quoted in several British media as
saying there had been a "question mark" over the sponsorship of
the Olympics by McDonald's and Coca-Cola, driven
by global obesity concerns.
His comments come less than three weeks before the start of
the London Olympics on July 27.
"For those companies, we've said to them: 'Listen, there is
an issue in terms of the growing trend on obesity, what are you
going to do about that?'" he was quoted by several media on
Monday as saying.
The IOC has regularly had to answer questions regarding the
sponsor agreements with the two food and beverage companies for
the world's biggest mutli-sports event and whether their
association with the Olympics, promoting a healthy lifestyle,
was compatible.
On Tuesday Rogge said the IOC was proud to be associated
with them.
"Both companies bring forward the spirit of the Olympic
Games through creative and engaging global programs that promote
physical activity and the values that the Olympic Games are all
about."
"We are proud to work with both Coca-Cola and McDonald's,
with whom we have long term agreements in place through 2020."
McDonald's, whose four restaurants in London's Olympic Park
include its biggest in the world, extended its 36-year backing
of the Games in January by signing up as sponsor for another
eight years.
Soft drinks company Coca-Cola has been sponsoring the
Olympics since 1928 and also has a deal to 2020.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)