By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK, July 20 For an event featured 2,719
years ago in the first pentathlon, the discus throw is long
overdue for an analysis more sophisticated than "chuck it as
hard as you can".
Thanks to several new three-dimensional studies in
biomechanics labs, the ancient event is finally getting its due.
Based on the latest findings, fans hoping to see a new world
record should pray for headwinds.
The world's first Frisbee, the discus gets most of its
distance from the angle of its rising trajectory and its speed
at release. Rotation also matters: a typical spin of 400
revolutions a minute stabilizes the discus in flight, much as a
jack or bicycle wheel stays upright as long as it spins.
Release speed is all about power and technique, of course,
which come from strength training and practice. But the flight
angle makes a less obvious contribution to distance, and so has
been the main focus of sports scientists.
For heavy objects like missiles or baseballs, basic
equations of motion show that a 45-degree angle produces the
greatest distance. But the onrushing air affects the discus much
more significantly, said Mont Hubbard, director of the sports
biomechanics lab at the University of California, Davis.
One force, drag, slows its motion. But another force, more
interestingly, is lift, "exactly the same force that keeps
planes in the sky," Hubbard said. The longer the discus is
aloft, the farther it will fly. The key to a winning discus
throw is therefore maximizing lift.
Lift is a function of several factors. One is the speed of
the object relative to the air: greater speed, greater lift.
Another is the shape and size of the flying object: flat discs
and airplane wings with lots of surface area generate more lift
than a skinny pencil or missile. The third is the object's
angle. A discus flying horizontally with its front edge higher
than its back generates more lift than one flying flat.
PLAYING THE WIND
Athletes can not do anything about the shape of the discus,
of course. And while they presumably throw with as much speed as
they can, they can increase the discus's relative wind speed by
throwing it into the wind as much as possible.
"With the wind blowing 5 meters per second (11 miles per
hour) in your face, you can throw the discus 10 meters farther
for men and 14 meters for women compared to a 10 meter per
second tailwind," said Hubbard. "Throwing into a headwind
generates more lift, which keeps the discus aloft longer."
The gender difference comes partly from the greater weight
of the men's discus, 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) compared to 1 kg
for women, and partly from its greater diameter.
The discus's orientation is also under the thrower's
control. By plugging thousands of combinations of these
properties into the equations describing a discus's flight,
Hubbard and Kuangyo Cheng of National Cheng Kung University on
Taiwan calculated the angles producing the greatest distance for
a set release speed.
The optimal flight-path angle is 38.4 degrees, flatter than
one might expect. The optimal roll angle - the angle the discus
is tilted to the right as seen by the athlete - is 54.4 degrees.
That lets the lift force stay nearly vertical the longest,
especially near the end of the flight, keeping the discus aloft.
And the optimal "attitude" - the angle of the discus
relative to its forward direction, where an angle of zero means
flat - is 28 or 29 degrees, said Dapena.
Throwers can gain an edge by playing the wind, Hubbard's
calculations show. "In a very strong direct headwind, they can
get the greatest distance with a slicing strategy: throwing the
discus tilted vertically so it slices through the wind like a
knife," he said. "In a strong tail wind, a kiting strategy is
better: throwing the discus so the wind pushes it like a kite."
