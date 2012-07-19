(This is the fifth in a series of stories about the science
By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK, July 19 Which long jumpers will leave
the London Games with a medal and which with just a memory
depends, of course, on the horizontal distance they cover.
Paradoxically, however, vertical velocity (the speed at which
they jump up from the take-off board) determines success more
than horizontal velocity (the speed at which they fly across the
sand pit).
As a result, the best long jumpers are those who use their
strength to exchange horizontal velocity, generated by their
sprint to the take-off board, into the vertical variety.
"The athlete is basically a self-propelled projectile," said
biomechanics professor Adrian Lees of England's Liverpool John
Moores University, whose scientists have been providing support
to British long jumpers and triple jumpers since 1991. "The
distance jumped depends on the height, angle and velocity of
projection of the center of mass. In practical terms this
reduces to the horizontal and vertical velocity at take-off."
The horizontal velocity is determined completely by the
speed during the runup. In an analysis of scores of jumps, Lees
and his colleagues determined that an approach speed averaging
about 10.25 meters per second (m/s) translates into a jump of
about 8 meters for men. In Beijing in 2008, Panama's Irving
Saladino won with an 8.34 meter jump.
But there is quite a bit of variation, with some 10.25 m/s
jumpers stuck at 7 meters and others reaching more than 8. That
is more than the difference between medaling and not.
The reason the same horizontal speed translates into
different length jumps is vertical velocity. "At high approach
speeds, vertical velocity is about three times more important
for generating distance than horizontal velocity," said Lees.
The goal then becomes taking off at as steep an angle as
possible. In practice, an angle just under 20 degrees is
typical; 30 degrees is probably unattainable. Every additional
degree of angle adds about 0.3 meter to the jump.
Athletes who under-jump for their velocity, achieving a
smaller distance than jumpers with the same speed, are
essentially taking off at too flat an angle.
USING THE LEG AS A PIVOT
The reason is strength. "Athletes gain vertical velocity by
using the touch-down leg as a pivot," said Lees. "They place the
leg in front of them at about 23 degrees to the vertical and
pivot over the leg, exchanging horizontal velocity for vertical
velocity."
The stiffer they can keep the pivot leg, resisting the
tendency to flex the knee and other joints, the better the
velocity exchange. Because the force on the knee at the instant
of the pivot is about 10 times body weight - compared to three
times body weight when running - keeping the knee rigid requires
significant strength.
"Good jumpers retain the rigidity of the knee and other
joints, while poor ones flex, destroying the effect of the
pivot," said Lees. Athletes who fall short for their velocity
"have the speed but are not able to convert it into distance,"
requiring them to improve their strength," he said.
Those who over-jump for their velocity, getting more
distance than jumpers with the same speed, do so through their
superior ability to keep their leg more rigid than their
competitors. They could do even better if they trained for more
speed.
Long jumpers tend to peak in their late 20s, once they have
maximized their strength, said Lees. American Mike Powell was 27
when he set the current world record of 8.95 meters in 1991.
Technique at the final foot plant on the take-off board is
also crucial. The foot should hit perfectly flat: a heel-first
plant acts like a brake, while taking off from the toes is
unstable and can make the leg buckle, explains Fred Yeadon,
professor of computer simulation in sport at Britain's
Loughborough University.
The arms and free leg - the one not planted at take-off -
can also contribute to a long jumper's distance. "Raising the
arms increases the height and velocity of the center of mass,"
said Lees. That keeps the athlete airborne longer, achieving
greater distance.
The upward motion of the arms also "loads" the leg muscles,
or applies force to them, pushing them down. The effect is akin
to compressing a spring; when it unloads, it does so with more
oomph than if it had not been compressed. As a result, said
Yeadon, "the double-arm technique gives you more height" and
thus distance.
In addition, said Lees, "The forward momentum in the arms
can actually pull the body forward, which wasn't recognized
scientifically until recently."
