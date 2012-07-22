(This is the eighth and last in a series of stories about the
science behind the Olympics to run daily this week. The full
list will be updated at )
By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK, July 22 For decades after the first
sports psychology lab was established in 1920 in Germany, mental
coaches have been the water boys of sports science, viewed by
their colleagues as not quite good enough to make the
first-string team.
That has changed. Virtually every top professional team and
elite athlete has a psychologist on speed dial for help
conquering the yips - when stress makes crucial muscles jerk and
ruins, say, an archery shot - marshal the power of
visualization, or just muster the confidence that can mean the
difference between medaling or just muddling through.
But a more important reason for the improved reputation of
sports psychology is the solid science demonstrating the effect
of the mental game on athletic performance.
A 2011 study, for instance, examined U.S. National
Basketball Association players' free throws. Their success rate
is 6 to 9 percentage points lower when their team trails by a
point or two with 15 seconds or less left on the clock.
Researchers at Oregon State University reported the findings in
the Journal of Sports Economics.
When free throws can mean the difference between a win and a
loss - that is, when it's clutch time - the resulting stress
makes many players choke.
But the power of the mind is sufficiently great that it can
even trump reality.
Scientists have known since the 1990s that athletes who look
at a target without moving their eyes have better success making
soccer penalty kicks, basketball free throws, golf putts and
other challenges where aim is crucial. But why does "quiet eye,"
as it's called, help?
One idea was that by keeping the gaze fixed on the target
the athlete could better ignore distractions. But scientists led
by Purdue University's Jessica Witt, a psychology professor and
2005 Ultimate Frisbee team gold medalist, had a different hunch.
They asked whether quiet eye changes how a target looks: objects
seen in the center of the eye, called the fovea, appear larger
than those seen in peripheral vision. Could that improve aim?
For a 2012 study, Witt and her colleagues made golf holes
seem bigger by projecting five large or 11 small circles around
them, creating what's called the Ebbinghaus illusion: see
graphic.
In this illusion, large circles make a target look smaller
and small circles make it look larger. Volunteers sank more
putts when the hole looked larger, Witt's team reported in the
journal Psychological Science. The most likely explanation:
believing the target was larger increased people's confidence in
their skill, which improves performance.
LUCKY CHARMS
Confidence also seems to explain the power of sports
superstitions, from lucky underwear to game-day rituals.
To test the power of superstitions, scientists led by Lysann
Damisch of the University of Cologne in Germany ran several
experiments. In one, they gave participants either a "lucky
ball" or an ordinary one before they tried to sink a golf putt.
In another, they had people bring their own lucky charms. The
researchers let half of them keep the rabbits feet and the like,
but confiscated the rest.
Superstition triumphed in both cases. People given a "lucky
ball" sank more putts than those with an ordinary one, and
performed much better if they kept their lucky charms than did
people whose talismans were confiscated, the scientists reported
in 2010 in Psychological Science.
How does superstition work? The scientists found that people
who thought that luck was smiling on them felt more confident
and competent. That inspired them to try harder and keep at it.
Which is not to say athletes can talk themselves into better
performance with any old mantra. Nearly three dozen studies have
analyzed sports "self-talk," in which athletes tell themselves
variants of "I've got this!" or "I can beat this guy!" But not
all of it, found sports psychologist Antonis Hatzigeorgiadis of
the University of Thessaly in Greece and colleagues.
In general, self-talk worked better for fine motor movements
such as those involving the fingers, as in archery, rather than
for gross motor skills using the large muscles of the legs and
arms, as in track. And what the scientists call "instructional
self-talk" was more effective than "motivational self-talk":
"raise the elbow," "keep the head down," or "follow through"
rather than pep talk like "I can do it!"
The reason, they suggested in a 2011 paper in Perspectives
on Psychological Science, is that instructional self-talk can
sharpen focus on, say, what that elbow is supposed to be doing
in archery. It can increase confidence - "I know what movements
are crucial to nail this" - and trigger the automatic brain
program that executes the task.
The more an athlete can off-load that brain program to
automatic rather than conscious circuits, the better the
performance.
Other scientists, have found that benching part of the brain
can sharpen performance. Recreational athletes who practiced
bench presses hoisted a couple of kilograms more when they were
blindfolded, found kinesiologist Ali Boolani of the University
of Georgia. "When you're not seeing, your proprioception," or
sense of where each part of your body is in space, "improves,"
he said. That seems to allow weight-lifters to position their
hands and arms in a way that maximizes lift.
Boolani has also found that when athletes listen to music
they like, their performance improved, whether they were
shooting baskets, hitting baseballs or competing in track
events.
"We think it's because of dissociation," he said. "If you
don't think so much about what you're doing, which happens when
you're listening to music, muscle memory takes over."
For all the importance of mind games, it seems, less
thinking can be better than more.
(Editing by Michele Gershberg)