* Security firm says may not be able to supply enough guards
* Government says security not compromised, troops on
standby
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, July 12 Britain could be forced to
deploy thousands of extra troops in London during the Olympics
after a last-minute security blunder dealt an embarrassing blow
to the government just two weeks before the Games.
With the eyes of the world trained on London, the government
was forced to answer questions in parliament on the issue on
Thursday as it struggled to contain snaking airport queues and
extensive road works that threaten to harm its reputation.
About 23,700 security guards had been due to protect venues
as part of Britain's biggest peacetime security operation, with
13,500 military personnel already earmarked to contribute.
But on Wednesday, Britain put an extra 3,500 soldiers on
standby after the world's biggest security firm G4S said
it might not be able to supply the 10,400 security guards it had
promised as part of a 284 million pounds ($441.93 million) deal.
"Let me reiterate there is no question of Olympic security
being compromised," Home Secretary Theresa May told parliament.
A call-up of the additional 3,500 troops would take the
tally at the Games to 17,000, more than the 9,500 currently
deployed in Afghanistan.
The deployment of troops poses an awkward balancing act for
the government in trying to guarantee security at the Games
while not letting its precautions become so intrusive that they
spoil its atmosphere.
The disclosure follows months of increasing concerns that
officials, athletes and fans could have to spend hours queuing
to get through London's main Heathrow Airport where border
controls have struggled to cope with large crowds.
Thousands of athletes and officials are expected to start
arriving in the capital this weekend before the Olympic Village
opens its doors on Monday.
Britain has already spent some 9 billion pounds ($13.86
billion) on the Games and much of the early focus will fall on
how the city can cope with such a massive influx of visitors -
four years after a Beijing Games noted for its gleaming new
airport and infrastructure.
Adding to the bumpy build-up to the Games, British mobile
operator O2 apologised to users on Thursday after a
network outage hit hundreds of thousands of customers. This
raised concern about how it will cope with a jump in demand once
the Olympics begin.
Britain's Highways Agency said on Wednesday it would work
around the clock to complete road works on a major motorway
between London and Heathrow Airport, where repairs to a cracked
road have caused major delays to a key Olympic transport route.
OVER CONFIDENT
The security firm G4S employs over 657,000 staff working in
areas ranging from cash handling to guarding ships from pirates.
During the Games, security guards are needed to provide
airport-style checks to search and screen spectators, and can
also check vehicles. They will also be responsible for queue
management and protecting the perimeters and equipment.
The company said last week that it was so confident about
its preparations it thought it could deliver a similar
Olympic-sized event elsewhere in the world while at the same
time delivering the London Games.
Shares in the firm closed down 2.5 percent as analysts
questioned whether the embarrassment over Olympics staffing
could hit other parts of the business.
"We understand the government's decision to bring in
additional resources and will work with LOCOG (the organising
committee), the military and other agencies to deliver a safe
and secure Games," G4S said in a statement.
"We have encountered some delays in progressing applicants
through the final stages but we are working extremely hard to
process these as swiftly as possible."
Keith Vaz, Labour chairman of an influential parliamentary
select committee, lambasted the group. "G4S has let the country
down and we have literally had to send in the troops," he said.
Vaz called on G4S Chief Executive Nick Buckles to appear
before the committee next week to answer questions about
security for the Games. A spokesman for the firm said Buckles
would appear as requested on July 17.
James Brokenshire, minister for crime and security at the
interior ministry, told BBC radio that issues around delivering
the contract had only emerged in the last few weeks with G4S
admitting it had a significant problem in the past 24 hours.
A spokesman for Prime Minister David Cameron said G4S should
face a penalty if it fails to deliver. "If G4S don't meet the
requirements of the contract, there should be consequences to
that."
A spokesperson for London's Olympic organisers LOCOG said on
Thursday it was not appropriate to go into the details of a
commercial contract.
During an impromptu visit to Heathrow early on Monday
morning, Vaz said he was "appalled" at the queues, saying half
the passport desks had been unmanned. According to media
reports, people queuing earlier this week started slow hand
clapping the staff to convey their frustration.