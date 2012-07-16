(Corrects billions to millions in second paragraph)
* Safety not compromised as army called in, say officials
* Concern raised over lax border security
* Athletes and media start arriving Monday
* Focus could shift to transport issues
By Michael Holden
LONDON, July 15 London's Olympic Games is not
threatened by a major security contractor's failure to find
enough staff, ministers and the head of the city's organising
committee said on Sunday, seeking to quell a political storm
ahead of athletes' arrival.
Three days ago, the government announced it would draft in
3,500 extra troops as cover after contractor G4S
admitted it was unlikely to train the guards it had promised
under its 284 million pound ($442 million) contract in time.
The news, two weeks before the start of the Games on July
27, prompted concerns over the safety of athletes and
spectators, and raised fears that those trying to get into
venues would face long queues to get through security.
"(Security) has not been compromised," Sebastian Coe,
chairman of the London Olympic organising committee (LOCOG),
told BBC radio.
"This is not about numbers. This is simply about the mix. We
will have a safe and secure Games. Would I prefer not to be
dealing with this two weeks out? The answer of course is yes."
Safety has been at the top of organisers' list of concerns
ever since four young British Islamists killed 52 people in
suicide bomb attacks in the capital the day after London was
awarded the games in 2005. Last month Jonathan Evans, the head
of the MI5 domestic intelligence agency, warned that the Games
presented an attractive target.
While senior officials say there is nothing to indicate any
attack is being planned, holes in the security apparatus have
been highlighted before thousands of athletes and officials
start arriving on Monday.
The Observer newspaper on Sunday cited an unnamed senior
border official as saying that suspects on government watch
lists were being allowed into Britain without proper checks
because inexperienced recruits were being used to man borders.
John Vine, the Independent Chief Inspector of Borders, has
warned that staff who have only basic training and ask fewer
questions have been drafted in to deal with huge queues at
passport control at Heathrow airport.
But a Border Force spokesman said Vine's inspection had
shown staff were fully aware of the checks they needed to make.
"All contingency staff deployed to the border are fully
trained and supported by experienced Border Force officers at
all times," he said.
SHAMBLES
The security operation, the biggest ever conducted in
Britain in peacetime, is now in full swing, involving all
sections of the armed forces from special services to the navy's
biggest warship HMS Ocean which is docked in the River Thames.
Restrictions on the airspace over London and much of
south-east England were brought in on Saturday, with Royal Air
Force fighter jets on standby to shoot down any rogue aircraft
should it be deemed necessary.
But the issue of the venue guards has dominated the
headlines in the British media all week, another headache for a
coalition government struggling with a raft of public relations
disasters and a moribund economy.
Critics want to know why the government and organisers only
realised there would be a shortfall so close to the start of the
Games, with G4S chief executive Nick Buckles saying they had
realised just over a week ago.
In total, about 23,000 guards are due to be on duty,
providing airport-style checks to search and screen spectators,
handle queue management and protect the perimeters.
G4S was supposed to provide 10,400 of these and train up
more than 6,000 students and volunteers. But so far just 4,000
are ready with another 9,000 in the pipeline.
The military will make up the shortfall, deploying 17,000
troops compared to the 9,500 now engaged in Afghanistan. Culture
Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Sunday the government could not
rule out calling up even more soldiers.
"People should put their minds at rest. We will not
compromise at anything to make sure it's a safe Olympics," Hunt
told BBC TV.
However, he defended G4S, saying he thought it was normal
some contractors on a large-scale project would not be able to
deliver what they promised and that G4S had been "honourable".
G4S shares have plunged this week, bringing into question
CEO Buckles' position, already threatened by a botched
multi-billion pound takeover of Danish cleaning firm ISS.
CREAKING TRANSPORT
Londoners also worry that a creaking transport network will
struggle to cope. Some one million visitors are expected for the
Games in a city whose rail and metro network is already full to
the brim during morning and evening rush hours.
The first dedicated lane for the "Games family" opens on
Monday on the M4 motorway running from Heathrow Airport to
London, only days after the road had to be closed because of
cracks in a viaduct. Problems at passport control at Heathrow
are also likely to persist.
"Over the next few weeks, we're going to have the busiest
period in Heathrow's history, and the tube and the buses will
also be busy," Hunt said.
"I don't think we want to pretend that it's not going to
take a bit longer to get around the centre of London when we
host the biggest sporting event on the planet."
($1 = 0.6432 British pounds)
