By Patrick Johnston

LONDON, July 30 Alin George Moldoveanu of Romania kept everyone waiting before calmly firing a decisive 10.3 shot to clinch the Olympic men's 10 metre air rifle title and claim his country's first gold medal of the London Games.

Moldoveanu produced a commanding, consistent finish to total 702.1 points, ahead of Italy's Niccolo Campriani on 701.5 and Indian Gagan Narang on 701.1.

The shaven-headed Romanian turned around motionless after he completed his final shot of 10.3, out of a maximum of 10.9, to clinch gold as Campriani and Narang congratulated him.

World number one Campriani and Moldoveanu had topped the 60-shot qualifying with a 599 total from the 600 available and retained their monopoly of the lead in the eight-man final.

Moldoveanu, who was always last to fire as he used most of the 75-second shot time in the final, led through the first five rounds before a costly 9.9 in the sixth allowed the Italian to claim the lead.

It was then Campriani's time to make a mistake as he fired consecutive scores in the nines from the eighth round as Moldoveanu struck four scores of 10.3 or better to seal victory. (Editing by Ed Osmond)