CARDIFF, Aug 1 Britain beat Uruguay 1-0 in an Olympic men's soccer Group A match on Wednesday. Britain and Senegal will go through to the next round. Results Table Britain 1 Uruguay 0 Senegal 1 United Arab Emirates 1 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Britain 3 2 1 0 5 2 7 2. Senegal 3 1 2 0 4 2 5 3. Uruguay 3 1 0 2 2 4 3 4. United Arab Emirates 3 0 1 2 3 6 1