Aug 9 The world-beating Japanese women's soccer
team have their sights set on more than the gold medal in the
London Olympics final against United States later on Thursday.
Adding the gold to last year's stunning World Cup triumph,
when they toppled the Americans in the final on penalties, could
also earn them the best seats in the aircraft on the long flight
home.
Japanese officials were accused of sex discrimination after
segregating their soccer teams for the trip to the London Games.
While the younger men's team flew business class, the world
champion 'Nadeshiko' team - named after a frilly pink flower -
travelled in premium economy.
"It should be the other way round," said midfielder Homare
Sawa who played in the World Cup victory over the U.S.
"Plus we're older than they are," the 33-year-old world
player of the year told the Nikkan Sports newspaper.
"After we won the World Cup they changed our seats to
business. We have to get the result we want and get them to do
that again this time too."
(Reporting by Alastair Himmer in Tokyo; editing by Tony
Jimenez)