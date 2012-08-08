LONDON Aug 8 The United States wants to avenge
their defeat in last year's World Cup final after Japan
"snatched away their dream" of glory when the two sides meet
again in the Olympic women's soccer final, U.S. midfielder Megan
Rapinoe said on Wednesday.
The United States, who have now reached all five finals
since women's soccer was introduced to the Games in 1996, are
chasing their third successive gold and have all the incentive
they need after Japan beat them 3-1 on penalties after a 2-2
draw in Frankfurt last year.
Rapinoe, who has played a crucial role in the U.S. advance
to the gold medal match, told reporters at London's Olympic
Park: "There's no animosity. I mean they snatched our dream away
last year and still we have that respect for them, and I think
that's what it is all about."
Abby Wambach, the second highest scorer in U.S. history with
143 international goals, five of them scored during this
competition, admitted revenge was in the air.
"Last time, in the World Cup, they got the better of us. I
think that this time we hope to change that, we hope to right
that ship for ourselves.
"Of course we know them so well and respect them. But I
think the fact we lost the World Cup and the way in which we
did, gives us even more passion and desire and go out and
perform tomorrow."
She added: "I think it is going to be awesome night, that we
are going to see some amazing goals scored and hopefully people
will become legends."
PUBLIC IMAGINATION
The women's soccer tournament has captured the imagination
of the British public in a way few thought likely at the start
of the Games.
Although some seats remained unsold, more than 70,000
watched Britain's group match with Brazil at Wembley - a record
crowd for a woman's soccer match anywhere in Britain.
Thursday's match is guaranteed to set a new Olympic
attendance record - and another British attendance record - with
the crowd estimated at around 83,000.
The previous Olympic record of 76,481 was set when the U.S.
beat China in the 1996 Atlanta Games, and midfielder Carli Lloyd
said it had been a privilege to play soccer in Britain.
"It has been an honour to play in these historic stadiums,
we have loved it and you can never take it for granted," she
said.
Japan coach Norio Sasaki admitted he expected the U.S. to be
so keen to avenge last year's World Cup final defeat that the
Japanese would have to be at their best to beat them.
"Which side has the strongest desire to triumph?" he asked.
"We won the World Cup so it follows our players are very
strong, but maybe the idea of avenging the defeat and the power
of the U.S. team might mean they have a greater incentive,
greater drive.
"So the question for us is, how much stronger is our desire
to win than theirs. It is very strong. We are going to have to
be at our very best to win, but I believe in my team. I have the
highest expectations of them and I am sure they can meet them."
Thursday's final kicks off at 1845GMT after Canada and
France, the two beaten semi-finalists meet for the bronze medal
at Coventry at 1200GMT.
