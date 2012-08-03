Soccer-Injured Vardy withdraws from England squad
June 7 Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has withdrawn from England's squad to face Scotland and France after sustaining an injury in training, the Football Association (FA) said on Wednesday.
NEWCASTLE, England, Aug 3 Canada beat Britain 2-0 in an Olympic women's soccer quarter-final match on Friday. Results Table Canada beat Britain 2-0 (2-0) Japan beat Brazil 2-0 (1-0) U.S. beat New Zealand 2-0 (1-0) France beat Sweden 2-1 (2-1)
June 7 Scotland must perform their best to win Saturday's World Cup qualifier against England and earn "bragging rights" over their British rivals, midfielder Robert Snodgrass said.