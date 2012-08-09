LONDON Aug 9 The United States won their third
successive women's Olympic soccer tournament when they beat
world champions Japan 2-1 after surviving a fightback at Wembley
Stadium on Thursday.
Two goals from midfielder Carli Lloyd, a header after eight
minutes and a rasping left-foot shot from the edge of the box in
the 54th, set the U.S. on their way to a fourth Olympic gold
from the five women's tournaments played.
Japan, who beat the U.S. in last year's World Cup final,
halved the deficit after 63 minutes when the U.S. failed to
clear their lines, and Yuki Ogimi scored from close range. Japan
dominated from then on but could not find an equaliser.
The official attendance of 80,203 was a record for a women's
match at an Olympics and was the biggest crowd to watch a
women's soccer match in Britain.
