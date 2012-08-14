TOKYO Aug 14 South Korean soccer officials have
sought to defuse a potential political row with Japanese
counterparts after a Korean player displayed a political message
at the London Olympics.
Park Jong-woo held up a sign referring to a territorial
dispute between the countries after South Korea had beaten Japan
2-0 in last Friday's bronze medal match.
The JFA told Reuters on Tuesday a letter had arrived, but
the Korea Football Association (KFA) denied reports any apology
had been made.
A statement from the KFA called Park's headline-grabbing
stunt "an impulsive incident that had no political intention or
premeditation."
The placard - which read "Dokdo is ours" - helped inflame
fresh controversy after a surprise visit by South Korean
President Lee Myung-bak to the islands, known in Japan as
Takeshima, last week.
The KFA said the document sent to JFA chief Kuniya Daini
expressed "hope the two sides will be able to work together to
prevent similar incidents in the future."
Park was banned from Saturday's medal ceremony at Wembley,
and his name was not announced over the public address system.
Soccer's governing body FIFA have also opened disciplinary
proceedings against the player.
Japan said on Saturday it will take the territorial dispute
to the International Court of Justice following President Lee's
visit.
The disputed islands, controlled by South Korea but also
claimed by Japan, lie equidistant from the two countries and are
believed to contain frozen natural gas deposits potentially
worth billions of dollars.
(Reporting by Alastair Himmer; Additional reporting by Jack Kim
in Seoul; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)