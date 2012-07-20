(Repeats, fixing lit in para one)
By Kate Holton
LONDON, July 20 The International Olympic
Committee will sail in to uncharted waters next week when the
Games open in London, at the mercy of the millions of fans
around the world on Facebook and Twitter who will give instant
reaction to everything that unfolds.
The explosion of social networking offers huge opportunities
to the IOC, but with much of its revenues dependent on the
billion-dollar deals agreed with broadcasters, the body
overseeing the Games will also have to protect those long-held
rights.
Fans inside a stadium will be allowed to use their
smartphones to film Usain Bolt on the track or Michael Phelps in
the pool, but they will not be allowed to upload it to Facebook
in a ruling that may surprise many tech-savvy fans who now
upload clips on a regular basis.
Anthony Edgar, head of media operations for the IOC, freely
admits that he does not know what to expect in London following
the explosion of social media, with some 900 million people
using Facebook in 2012 compared to the 100 million who used the
site just four years ago at the time of the Beijing Games.
"Yes you can't hold a camera when you're running down the
100 metre straight and do an exclusive broadcast. That's for the
broadcasters," he told Reuters in an interview. "But you can
certainly talk about it. You can certainly take photos of it.
And you can certainly write about it.
"We're having to deal with things now that didn't exist in
Beijing, with a voice that wasn't so loud in Beijing. Everyone
is allowed to film who goes into a venue ... but it's for
personal use only."
YOUNGER AUDIENCE
Ian Maude, an analyst in online media at the British-based
Enders Analysis firm, said he thought it could pose a huge
challenge to the social networks and IOC, as many fans will not
know the rules.
"Everyone has a mobile phone which is also a video camera
these days and they're going to want to record the moment for
posterity," he said.
"I think there will be an issue with people not realising
the rules but also some people could think about how much
they've paid for those tickets and they may not care about the
rules anyway."
A spokeswoman for Facebook said the group had a close
relationship with the London organisers and would respond to any
IP violations in the same way they do with other events.
Edgar said the social networks could enable its media
partners to reach a younger audience who are spending less time
in front of the television, while the IOC will work closely with
Facebook and Twitter in cases where unofficial content hits
those sites.
And the prevalence of social media is also throwing up
different challengers for the London organisers.
"Um, so we've been lost on the road for 4hrs," said twice
world 400 metres hurdles champion Kerron Clement via Twitter,
showing how one athlete could change the perception of the Games
and the reporting of the Games with just one 140 character
Tweet. "Not a good first impression London.
"Athletes and officials are sleepy, hungry and need to pee.
Could we get to the Olympic Village please?"
Traditional media including newspapers and TV in Britain
jumped on the fact the bus driver had got lost, despite the rest
of the transport system appearing to be working properly.