LONDON Aug 10 American swimmer Michael Phelps
leaves London as the most decorated Olympian with 22 medals and
he can also lay claim to another title - winning most fans on
social media during the 2012 Games.
London 2012 has been dubbed the first Social Media Games
with the use of Twitter and Facebook exploding since the Beijing
Olympics in 2008 and allowing athletes to chat directly with
their fans for the first time.
It has also been a testing ground for athletes, managers and
sponsors to find out what does and does not work on social
media, with two athletes expelled for racist tweets and a
teenager arrested for abusing British diver Tom Daley.
"A clear majority of medal winners are actively
communicating with their fans through Facebook, Twitter and
other networks in London 2012," said Drew Thomson, chief
executive of Starcount, the social media tracker.
Figures released to Reuters by Starcount on
Friday showed that Phelps added one million Twitter followers at
the London Olympics which started on July 27 to bring his total
number of followers to 1.2 million and 800,000 Facebook fans.
Jamaica's Usain Bolt, who stormed to gold in both the 100
and 200 metres finals, was second in the list, adding 725,000
followers on Twitter to reach 1.36 million and attracting
another 700,000 Facebook fans.
SURGE OF SUPPORT
Joint third in the popularity stakes at London were Daley
and 16-year-old U.S. gymnast Gabby Douglas, nicknamed "the
Flying Squirrel."
Douglas won 600,000 new Twitter followers, helped by two
gold medals and an exchange with new fan, singer Justin Bieber,
and her Facebook fan count grew to almost 600,000 from 15,000.
Daley, 18, was a favourite with the fans who were quick to
come to his defence when he was attacked on Twitter for failing
to win a medal in his first event with an Internet troll saying
he had let his father down. His father died last year.
Daley retweeted the comment and a 17-year-old man was
arrested on suspicion of malicious communication.
The social media firestorm that followed pushed up Daley's
Twitter followers to 1.2 million, having started the Olympics at
around 300,000, and he recruited over 500,000 new Facebook fans.
The other athletes in the top 10 for gaining fans were
British heptathlete Jessica Ennis, Chinese swimmer Sun Yang,
U.S. swimmer Ryan Lochte, Chinese hurdler Liu Xiang, badminton
player Lin Dan, and U.S. basketball player LeBron James.
Starcount, which pulls data from 11 global social networks
to chart activity, also ranked the teams and found the host,
Team GB, gained the most followers during the London Games,
winning 50,000 Facebook fans and 22,000 Twitter followers.
Lewis Wiltshire, head of sport at Twitter UK, said Twitter
had given the Games a new dimension.
He said highlights included Manchester United player Rio
Ferdinand chatting with Bolt, Phelps and team mate Ryan Lochte
congratulating each other, and Tim Berners-Lee, the inventor of
the World Wide Web, live-tweeting from the opening ceremony.
"We have seen athletes sharing photos, answering questions,
responding to 'good luck' wishes and talking to fellow stars,
all giving fans first-hand insight into their experiences of the
Games," Wiltshire told Reuters.
Garry Crawford, senior lecturer in cultural sociology at
Salford University, said this link between celebrities and the
public was new for many athletes and teams at London.
Two athletes fell foul of Twitter, with Swiss footballer
Michel Morganella and Greek triple jumper Voula Papachristou
kicked out of the Olympics for racist tweets.
Other athletes referred to Twitter as being a distraction.
"I think we will see more control by managers and agents on
Twitter in the future as they have been quite naive over its use
and people have been caught out," Crawford told Reuters.
He said the Olympics had been a good testing ground as it
was an event concentrated over a limited period of time and with
high involvement from all parties.
Leah Donlan, a lecturer on sports marketing at the
University of Central Lancashire, said sponsors were also
learning how to use social media to their advantage, realising
that corporate talk would not get them followers.
"Companies really were shooting in the dark before the
Olympics and I think at future events they will get more
creative and learn from those doing it well," said Donlan.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)