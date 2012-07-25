LONDON, July 25 Border agency guards including immigration and passport workers at Heathrow airport who had threatened to strike for 24 hours over job cuts on the eve of the Olympic Games called off their action on Wednesday, their union said.

Mark Serwotka, General Secretary of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS), told reporters progress had been made in talks with the government and that a promise of new jobs meant there was now no need to strike.

